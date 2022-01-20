Left Menu

Beating of pregnant woman in Maharashtra: Minister Bhupender Yadav flays law and order in state

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, on Thursday, condemned Maharashtra law and order after a pregnant woman was beaten for doing her job in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:55 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, on Thursday, condemned Maharashtra law and order after a pregnant woman was beaten for doing her job in the state. Indian Forest Service Association posted a video on its official Twitter handle in which a three months pregnant woman was seen brutally beaten by a man for conducting government work in Maharashtra.

"An on-duty woman forest guard Sindhu Sanap, who is 3 months pregnant, was thrashed while she was conducting government work in #Maharashtra. IFSA strongly condemns these types of brutal attacks and demands a strong policy in place for the safety of frontline #GreenSoldiers. @byadavbjp," IFS Association posted the video with this caption. Reacting to the situation, Bhupender Yadav called Maharashtra law and order "deplorable".

"Deplorable law and order in Maharashtra. Request @OfficeofUT to take note. Our forest guards are doing a huge service to the nation. They need to be ensured a safe environment to do their work. A pregnant woman being beaten for doing her job is unacceptable in modern India," the Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

