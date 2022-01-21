Left Menu

Maha: Six arrested for poaching tiger in Gondia forest

A tiger came in contact with the wire on the night of January 11, following which the accused took two teeth and whiskers of the animal, he said. Six persons have been arrested in connection with case so far, the official said, adding that the forest department has seized the teeth and some other body parts, which the accused had removed from the animal using an axe.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Six persons have been arrested in connection with the poaching of a tiger, who was found dead without two teeth and whiskers in Arjuni-Morgaon forest range of Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Friday. A five-year-old tiger was found dead at Arjuni-Morgaon forest range on January 13, following which the Gondia forest department had announced Rs 25,000 reward for anyone who shared information about the death, the official said.

As per the probe, the accused Dhanraj Chachane and Madhukar Waghade had on January 11 stolen electricity from a private farm using electric steel wire and laid it in 1.5 km range in the forest area for poaching herbivorous animals, said Kulraj Singh, deputy conservator of forest of the Gondia Forest Department. A tiger came in contact with the wire on the night of January 11, following which the accused took two teeth and whiskers of the animal, he said. Six persons have been arrested in connection with case so far, the official said, adding that the forest department has seized the teeth and some other body parts, which the accused had removed from the animal using an axe.

