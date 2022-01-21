Left Menu

Assam reports 6,897 COVID cases, 15 deaths

Assam reported 6,897 new COVID cases and 15 deaths on Friday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:42 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Assam reported 6,897 new COVID cases and 15 deaths on Friday. According to Chief Minister's Office, out of the total new cases, 1,561 cases were reported from the Kamrup district.

With 56,849 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate in Assam remained 12.13 per cent on Friday. The correct recovery rate from the disease has been at 92.31 per cent in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,47,254 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.94 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The country has so far registered 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. There is an increase of 4.36 per cent in its cases since Thursday as per the ministry. (ANI)

