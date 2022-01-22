Left Menu

J-K reports 5,720 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported 5,720 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-01-2022 07:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 07:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir reported 5,720 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Friday. According to the health bulletin, there are 34,882 active cases in the Union Territory and 1,877 recovered cases.

82,903 COVID-19 samples were collected on Friday. Out of the 4,994 dedicated beds, 466 beds are occupied, taking the percentage of beds occupancy to 9.33 per cent.

39,460 vaccine doses of COVID-19 were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

