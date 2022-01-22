Left Menu

Delhi wakes up to light rain, minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius

With light showers, Delhiites woke up to a rainy day on Saturday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 08:35 IST
Delhi wakes up to light rain, minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius
Delhi received light rain on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
With light showers, Delhiites woke up to a rainy day on Saturday morning. The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 10.0 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital on Saturday remained in the 'very poor' category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). "AQI today indicates 'Very Poor". It is likely to rain on January 22 and 23 with gusty wind leading to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in significant improvement of AQI to 'Poor'. From the 24th onwards, air quality is likely to degrade gradually due to low wind speed and weak ventilation of pollutants," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light intensity rain over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and national capial region (NCR). In a tweet posted at 2.10 am, the IMD had said, "Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Jajau (U.P.) Bhadra, Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, Bayana (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

