Fire breaks out at 20-storeyed building in Mumbai
A level three fire broke out at a 20-storeyed Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday morning.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 08:59 IST
A total of 13 fire engines are present at the spot to douse out the fire.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
