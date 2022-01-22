Two buses gutted in separate fire incidents in Gujarat, no casualty

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:19 IST
Two buses were gutted in separate incidents of fire that took place at Rajkot and Surat in Gujarat, in which no casualty was reported, officials said Saturday.

A city bus caught fire in Rajkot's Bhaktinagar locality on Saturday morning. There was no passenger travelling in the bus when the blaze erupted, a fire department official said.

''As soon as the driver started the bus, it caught fire. He tried to douse the flames with the extinguisher kept inside the bus, but could not do so. Later, a fire extinguisher from another bus was also used,'' the official said.

By the time the fire was brought under control by a fire department team, the bus was completely destroyed, he said.

In the second incident, a luxury bus caught fire at Mora village near Surat city late last night, though no casualty was reported in the bus, a fire department official said.

The bus was parked when it suddenly caught fire late last night, the official said.

''The fire was eventually doused. No casualty was reported, and the reason behind the fire is being ascertained,'' the official of Adajan fire station said. This comes days after a woman was charred to death on Tuesday night, while her husband suffered severe burn injuries after a private luxury bus, in which they were travelling caught fire in Surat city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

