Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kashmir's Shopian
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday, the police said.
ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-01-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 15:26 IST
The encounter broke out at the village Kilbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the operation, said Kashmir Zonal Police in a Tweet.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
