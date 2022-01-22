Left Menu

UP schools to remain shut till Jan 30 to prevent further spread of COVID-19

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 30 to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the state. However, the online classes will continue as usual, informed Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Avnish Kumar Awasthi.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 15:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government has extended its previous order that required schools and colleges to remain shut till January 23, 2022.

Earlier on January 16, Uttar Pradesh government ordered that all schools and colleges will remain closed till January 23, 2022. There are currently 95,866 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The total number of recoveries recorded so far in the state stood at 17,97,728. The cumulative death toll stood at 23,022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

