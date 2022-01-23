Left Menu

Scuffle breaks out between BJP, TMC workers in West Bengal's Bhatpara

A scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during an event on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in an area of Bhatpara, West Bengal.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-01-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 21:13 IST
Scuffle breaks out between BJP, TMC workers in West Bengal's Bhatpara
Visual of scuffle between TMC and BJP in Bhatpara, West Bengal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during an event on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in an area of Bhatpara, West Bengal. Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh was attacked by TMC activists while he was paying tribute at the Netaji statue.

As soon a Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh appeared on the site, stones were allegedly hurled at him. The CRPF fired shots to rescue Arjun Singh from the spot and he was evacuated from the spot.

The whole area became heated and chaos ensued. A large police force of Bhatpara and Jagaddal police stations are present there to pacify the dispute. "At 10:30 am today our MLA Pawan Singh had gone to offer tribute to Netaji, when TMC's goons attacked him, fired at him, hurled bricks...They also attacked me when I reached. Everything was happening in front of the police...my car was broken," West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022