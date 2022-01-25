China's Xi meets International Olympic Committee's Bach in Beijing
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:02 IST
China's President Xi Jinping met International Olympic Committee (IOC), President Thomas Bach, at a state guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from state media.
The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to kick off on Feb. 4.
