Gadkari urges construction sector to substitute diesel with alternative fuels

Expressing concern over the use of diesel in the construction industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the sector must work for substitution of the fossil fuel with alternative fuels like bio-ethanol, LNG and CNG, which will not only reduce hazardous emissions but also cut the huge import bill.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Expressing concern over the use of diesel in the construction industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the sector must work for substitution of the fossil fuel with alternative fuels like bio-ethanol, LNG and CNG, which will not only reduce hazardous emissions but also cut the huge import bill. Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari said currently India is importing 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement, which amounts to Rs 8 lakh crore annually, which is a huge burden on the economy.

''Right now, diesel is the single largest fuel which is used in construction sector. Unfortunately, it is the most significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. ''...We must work for substitution of diesel with alternative fuels both from the perspective of reducing hazardous emissions and cutting huge import bills,'' he said. The road transport and highways minister further said if we do not substitute diesel with biofuels, then the country's crude oil import bill will go up to Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years. Gadkari also said he is using biodiesel in his sugar factories, and converted tractors to make them run on CNG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

