Doctor beaten up, hospital ransacked over patient's death

Unidentified miscreants on Thursday ransacked a private hospital here and assaulted a doctor following a patient's death, police said.

The incident took place at Kunal Hospital in Mankapur area around 11 am.

A case of rioting was registered at Mankapur police station.

Director of the hospital Shishir Shrivastav told reporters that some persons brought a patient around 10.50 am.

The patient was dead before arrival at the hospital, but his relatives got angry and attacked a doctor on duty, he said.

