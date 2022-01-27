Doctor beaten up, hospital ransacked over patient's death
Unidentified miscreants on Thursday ransacked a private hospital here and assaulted a doctor following a patient's death, police said.
The incident took place at Kunal Hospital in Mankapur area around 11 am.
A case of rioting was registered at Mankapur police station.
Director of the hospital Shishir Shrivastav told reporters that some persons brought a patient around 10.50 am.
The patient was dead before arrival at the hospital, but his relatives got angry and attacked a doctor on duty, he said.
Police are conducting further probe. PTI CLS KRK KRK
