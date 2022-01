Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Australian Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

From 0830 GMT Women's singles final

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 27-Danielle Collins (United States) Men's doubles final

Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)/ Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Matthew Ebden (Australia)/ Max Purcell (Australia)

