UK finance minister Sunak to make major announcement on energy costs Thursday -The Sun

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will on Thursday make a major announcement to protect Britons from the effects of rising energy costs, The Sun newspaper reported.

The announcement will come at a press conference, the paper reported. On Thursday Britain's energy regulator will announce an increase to its price cap. The finance ministry did not comment on the Sun report but said they recognised the pressures people face with the cost of living.

"We will provide an update in due course on further help for households across the UK to meet their energy costs in the face of rising global gas prices," a government spokesperson said.

