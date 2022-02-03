Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday to discuss various developmental works and other projects in the state, an official statement said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
This will be Chouhan's first one to one meeting with Modi in 2022. The official statement from the office of the Chief Minister (CMO) informed that the meeting will commence at 4:00 pm.

The Chief Minister will inform the Prime Minister about the upcoming programs to be organized in Madhya Pradesh, the official statement said. "Chouhan will discuss the Program organized in Burhanpur under Jal Jeevan Mission and will give information about the efforts and special programs of the state in the direction of 'West to Wealth' and distribution of nutrition food plants to women self-help groups," the official statement read.

In December 2021, the Chief Minister Conclave was held in Uttar Pradesh, in which many decisions were taken, Chouhan will give the information about the work done by Madhya Pradesh. The chief minister will give a preliminary report of suggestions received from various states regarding the Ayushman Bharat scheme to the Prime Minister and will inform about the statue of 'Oneness' being built in MP's Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar temple renovation project of Ujjain.

Chouhan will thank the Prime Minister for the approved budget for the Betwa link project. He further will give information about the Adopt and Anganwadi campaign by the Madhya Pradesh government. He further will inform the prime minister about the efforts being made in Madhya Pradesh for diversification of agriculture and will suggest issues related to the Forest Department, Improvement of deteriorating forests regarding the Forest Conservation Act.

The chief minister will give information about public asset management, how it is being monitored in the state. A special fund has also been received by the Central government in this regard. Along with this, Chouhan will also discuss other subjects with the Prime Minister, the press release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

