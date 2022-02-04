Left Menu

Western Air Command Annual Aerospace Safety Council Meet 2022 held

The aim of the meeting was to address the areas of concern that affect Aerospace Safety and strengthen mechanisms for accident prevention strategy of WAC. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:48 IST
Western Air Command Annual Aerospace Safety Council Meet 2022 held
Air Marshal GS Bedi, AVSM VM VSM, Director General (Inspection and Safety) fromAir Headquarter was in attendance.  Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePROPalam)
  • Country:
  • India

Western Air Command Annual Aerospace Safety Council Meet (AASCM) 2022 was held at its headquarters in Delhi on 04 February 22. Adhering to the Covid protocols, the meeting was held in hybrid mode through Video Tele-conferencing. AASCM was chaired by Air Marshal Amit Dev, PVSM AVSM VSM ADC, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, WAC. Air Marshal GS Bedi, AVSM VM VSM, Director General (Inspection and Safety) fromAir Headquarter was in attendance.

The aim of the meeting was to address the areas of concern that affect Aerospace Safety and strengthen mechanisms for accident prevention strategy of WAC. The interaction provided a platform for exchange of ideas and experiences to facilitate enhanced awareness of Aerospace Safety, address core issues and discuss the current trends. The important functionaries were exhorted to work towards safe and effective accomplishment of missions.

In his closing address Air Marshal Amit Dev emphasised the importance of Aerospace Safety in the challenging and dynamic environment. He appreciated the efforts by the field commanders towards enhancing mission accomplishment through enhanced aerospace safety.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022