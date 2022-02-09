Left Menu

Probe initiated into incident of Alliance Air flight taking off from Mumbai without engine cover

An Alliance Air flight took off on Wednesday morning from the Mumbai airport without its engine cowl (cover), which fell off on the runway.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 11:39 IST
Aircraft takes off from Mumbai without engine cover (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
An Alliance Air flight took off on Wednesday morning from the Mumbai airport without its engine cowl (cover), which fell off on the runway.

"Alliance Air was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj, while the aircraft's engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover," a Mumbai airport source told ANI. "The flight landed safely at Bhuj airport, and an investigation has started against the airlines," a DGCA official told ANI.

Soon after the flight took off from Mumbai, the Mumbai Air traffic controller (ATC) reported the issue. "It was reported by Mumbai ATC that Engine Cowling has been found on runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM which was operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight," Mumbai airport official told ANI.

Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, blamed poor maintenance work for the incident. "Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured. The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is sited before commencing the flight," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

