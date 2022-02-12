Delhi: Family attacks their relatives over property dispute, one held

A group of men allegedly attacked their relatives with sticks over a property dispute in Northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Friday, police said. A video has gone viral on social media showing a group of men beating a man with sticks in the middle of the road in broad daylight between two groups in Delhi's Usmanpur area.

The police team reached at the spot after receiving a PCR call and noticed a riot-like situation where some people have beaten other men brutally. Police brought the situation under control and the injured were shifted to JPC Hospital.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the fight took place between Shyam and Jagat and his children. "In this regard a case u/s 147/148/307/3308/34 IPC is being registered. The following accused persons have been identified on the basis of video and other evidences while the others are being identified. Out of these, Jagat has been arrested," police said.

"The investigation, conducted so far, has revealed that both parties have old property disputes and cross cases had been registered earlier. They were also bound down to keep peace. Today, Jagat and other attacked the other party with full preparation and tried to disturb the peace of the area," the police statement said. "It has further emerged that to maintain their hold/dominance in the area, the accused person used to display boards of "Advocate-" and "BJP". The matter will be taken up with the BJP officials and bar council," it said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)