Nation draws strength from unity among people of different cultures: Pondy CM

Puducherry Feb 12 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Saturday said the country draws its strength from the unity among people of diverse cultures. Inaugurating a 10-day `Hunar Haat` (a common platform for craft, cuisine, and culture of different States) conducted here by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs to highlight the skill of craftsmen, he thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying special attention to bring to focus Puducherry by different activities. ''The holding of a three-day National Youth Festival from January 12 in Puducherry associating youth from across the country was a historic event,'' he said adding that the holding of the `Hunar Haat` now was another event bringing artisans from across the country under one roof.

''This exhibition of products made by the artisans highlights the unity among the people which is a big source of strength to the country,'' he said.

''I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his concern and keen interest to augment welfare of people of Puducherry,'' he said. The exhibition would attract a large number of tourists to Puducherry which has already been much sought after by tourists from various States during week-ends, he said.

He said the handicrafts made by artisans from different States are being marketed at the Hunar Haat. ''It is our duty to take care of the artisans who are economically poor but have rich talent and natural skill in making handicrafts,'' he said.

Rangasamy thanked the Union Minority Affairs Ministry for holding the `Hunar Haat` for the third time now. The earlier two in 2017 and 2018 were held on a modest scale with only eight stalls. ''Now, over 300 stalls have been set up and this is the 36th Hunar Haat held in Puducherry,'' he said.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the exhibition was being held with themes of `Vocal for Local` and `Make in India` in keeping with the vision of the Prime Minister. ''The exhibition is a common platform for the artisans and aims at protection, preservation and promotion of the proud legacy of the artisans and also craftsmen,'' said Murugan said. ''The expo provided a market and an opportunity for the indigenous products,'' he said.

A press release said more than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories participate in the Hunar Haat. Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, officials of the Union Minorities Affairs Ministry and president of the Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party V Saminathan and MLAs were among those present.

