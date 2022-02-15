Left Menu

UK could stop Russian companies raising money in London -PM Johnson

Britain's package of sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine will target banks and firms' ability to raise capital in London and also expose property ownership in London and elsewhere, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 18:19 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
Britain's package of sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine will target banks and firms' ability to raise capital in London and also expose property ownership in London and elsewhere, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"What we're doing is targeting particular Russian banks, Russian companies, and making sure that we take steps or take even more steps to unpeel the facade of Russian property holdings whether in this city or elsewhere ... unpeel the facade of Russian ownership of companies," Johnson told reporters.

"And also take steps to stop Russian companies from raising capital on London financial markets. So that is a very, very tough package."

