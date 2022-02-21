Left Menu

Dubai Expo: India invites global investors to tap opportunities in agri-supply chain

India on Monday called upon global investors at the ongoing Dubai Expo to invest in the countrys agriculture supply chain while highlighting the export potential of organic products. Addressing a seminar on the opportunities and export potential that Indian agriculture offers, P K Swain, additional secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, said the farm sector contributes significantly to the Indian economy.

Dubai Expo: India invites global investors to tap opportunities in agri-supply chain
India on Monday called upon global investors at the ongoing Dubai Expo to invest in the country's agriculture supply chain while highlighting the export potential of organic products. Addressing a seminar on the opportunities and export potential that Indian agriculture offers, P K Swain, additional secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, said the farm sector contributes significantly to the Indian economy. ''India is on its way to becoming the food basket of the world,'' he said, adding that the country is offering both food and nutritional security with good agricultural practices.

Applauding the expansion of the sector, Swain said India is scripting history with the enchanting growth trajectory of organic horticulture. He urged ''global investors to invest in the agriculture supply chain and take advantage of FDI policies introduced by the government in the sector'', an official statement said. Talking about the export potential of organic and horticulture produce in India, Joint Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry Priya Ranjan said the government has anchored two systems of certification for organic products.

The official further emphasised that appropriate phytosanitary protocols need to be ensured for better acceptability of Indian organic and horticultural products. ''We envisage targeting 10 per cent export share in the global fruits and vegetable market by 2030,'' Ranjan added. Despite the pandemic, India's organic produce exports grew 51 per cent to 8,88,180 tonnes in 2020-21 over 2019-20 levels. Eleven success stories were shared at the session by various startups and food processing businesses, focusing on key-value chain and export opportunities in India.

