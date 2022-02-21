KZN working to complete over 22 857 rental housing units

KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements and Public Works MEC, Jomo Sibiya, says the department is moving with speed to complete more than 22 857 rental housing units across the province.

The units are geared towards affordable Social Housing and Community Residential Units (CRUs).

"The social housing instrument will yield a total of 16 399 units and the CRU instrument will yield 6 458 units," Sibiya said.

Sibiya was speaking during a meeting held with the leadership of Newcastle Local Municipality on Monday.

He visited Newcastle to receive technical reports detailing progress around the projects with an investment of over R1 billion.

The projects include Johnston, Blaaubosch and Cavan (JBC) Housing Development Project Phase 1, with 2 518 units and Johnston, Blaaubosch and Cavan Housing Development Project Phase 2 and 3, with 8 985 sites.

The JBC Housing Development project is packaged to ensure an Integrated Residential Development Project (IRDP), with a focus on delivering serviced sites for people in the affordable market.

In his address, Sibiya reiterated that speed, efficiency and hard work remains the hallmark of the department's work during this term of office.

"This is what we want to share with the local leadership today," Sibiya said.

Expanding footprint of affordable rental housing

The MEC said his visit to Newcastle is part of the department's efforts aimed at ensuring that it meets its targets.

"The N11 CRU and Hospital Street Social Housing Project in Newcastle, with a budget of more than R387 471 436.80, forms part of our determination to expand our footprint for affordable rental housing beyond the urban centres.

"We are playing an active role in terms of stimulating local economic investment by using construction and the built environment as a catalyst. We want to prevent the migration of people to bigger cities in search of job opportunities and a better life," Sibiya said.

He said the department has ensured the acquisition of skills and jobs for the young people of Newcastle and wants to prepare them to be part of efforts to grow the local economy.

"In the future, they will generate much-needed revenue for local municipality. Our investments in rural and township areas should be viewed within the context of creating well-paying job opportunities for professionals in the built industry and other sectors of the economy," Sibiya said.

Warning to shoddy housing contractors

The MEC warned that the department continues to deal decisively with elements that seek to interfere with housing projects, and called on communities to stand up against any form of human rights abuse.

"We wish to warn other implementing agents that are constructing shoddy houses that we won't hesitate to act. We will blacklist them and ensure that we recover any money paid to them," the MEC said.

He welcomed support from national government, through Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

"She is in support of our efforts aimed at putting an end to all practices that result in housing projects that are forever under construction. We are firm behind the decision of taking away development status from municipalities that are failing to deliver houses to our people.

"Critically, corruption associated with the allocation of houses and the overall administration of beneficiary lists continue to receive our immediate attention. We have stated in the past that we will never fold our arms when deserving community members are side lined by rogue elements that are manipulating processes associated with the compilation of beneficiary lists.

During the inauguration of councils held last November in various municipalities across the province, Sibiya offered to work with municipalities to speed up the roll out of socio-economic infrastructure, including human settlements.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)