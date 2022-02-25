Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: Andhra Pradesh sets up helpline number for stranded Indians

Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed officials to coordinate with the Union External Affairs Ministry to provide the best possible help to the stranded students from Andhra Pradesh in Ukraine.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:27 IST
Ukraine crisis: Andhra Pradesh sets up helpline number for stranded Indians
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
The officials include P Ravi Shankar, OSD, (mobile number-9871999055), MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner (9871990081) and ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner (9871999430) and email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com.

The helpline number set up is 0863-2340678 and WhatsApp number- 8500027678. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

