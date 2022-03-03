Left Menu

MEDIA-Biden administration requests $32.5 bln in Ukraine aid, COVID funds -Washington Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:47 IST
MEDIA-Biden administration requests $32.5 bln in Ukraine aid, COVID funds -Washington Post
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

MEDIA-Biden administration requests $32.5 bln in Ukraine aid, COVID funds -Washington Post

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Washington newsroom)

Also Read: A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022