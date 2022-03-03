MEDIA-Biden administration requests $32.5 bln in Ukraine aid, COVID funds -Washington Post
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
MEDIA-Biden administration requests $32.5 bln in Ukraine aid, COVID funds -Washington Post
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Washington newsroom)
Also Read: A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
Advertisement