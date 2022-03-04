Left Menu

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in several districts of Tamilnadu and one town of Puducherry within the next three hours, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai predicted on Friday

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:05 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a press release by the RMC of Chennai, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Pudukottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area of Puducherry within next three hours."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department stated that a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal lay centred at 8:30 am of Friday near 8.9 degrees of North/ 82.9 degrees of East about 390Km southeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu) is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next twelve hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

