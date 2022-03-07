Left Menu

Ukraine introduces export licences for key agricultural commodities

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 00:32 IST
Ukraine has introduced export licences for agriculture commodities wheat, corn and sunflower oil, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a government resolution as saying on Sunday.

The document said that traders would also need licences to export poultry and eggs, the agency said.

Ukraine is among the world's leading producers and exporters of grain and vegetable oils.

