Iran top nuclear envoy to return to Tehran for consultations -IRNA

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:13 IST
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Tehran on Monday for consultations, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

"Bagheri Kani tonight will return to Tehran for usual consultations. Expert level meetings will continue in Vienna," IRNA said.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which started in April, have entered it final stage.

