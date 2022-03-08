Ukraine energy system is operational despite costly damage, says minister
Updated: 08-03-2022
Ukraine's energy system is working as normal despite sustaining damage that amounts to tens of billions of hryvnia, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in televised comments on Tuesday.
The ministry hopes to repair a damaged gas line near the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol despite active fighting in the area, he said. ($1 = 29.7000 hryvnias)
