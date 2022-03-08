Left Menu

Ukraine energy system is operational despite costly damage, says minister

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:19 IST

  • Ukraine

Ukraine's energy system is working as normal despite sustaining damage that amounts to tens of billions of hryvnia, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in televised comments on Tuesday.

The ministry hopes to repair a damaged gas line near the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol despite active fighting in the area, he said. ($1 = 29.7000 hryvnias)

