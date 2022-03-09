Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9

Headlines McDonald's leads fresh exodus of brands from Russia https://on.ft.com/34prURe EU plans to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds in a year https://on.ft.com/3vQM5mG Apple launches high-end PC in drive to leverage homegrown chips https://on.ft.com/3sVDVHq Overview McDonald's would temporarily close all 847 of its restaurants in Russia and suspend other operations in the country.

McDonald's would temporarily close all 847 of its restaurants in Russia and suspend other operations in the country. EU outlined a plan to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds within a year as it seeks to reduce its dependency on the country's fuel supplies.

Apple announced the launch of high-end desktop computer that would leverage its home-grown M1 chips. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

