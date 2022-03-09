PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

McDonald's leads fresh exodus of brands from Russia https://on.ft.com/34prURe EU plans to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds in a year https://on.ft.com/3vQM5mG

Apple launches high-end PC in drive to leverage homegrown chips https://on.ft.com/3sVDVHq Overview

McDonald's would temporarily close all 847 of its restaurants in Russia and suspend other operations in the country. EU outlined a plan to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds within a year as it seeks to reduce its dependency on the country's fuel supplies.

Apple announced the launch of high-end desktop computer that would leverage its home-grown M1 chips. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

