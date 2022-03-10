Left Menu

IAEA loses touch with monitoring equipment at Ukraine power plant

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 10-03-2022 02:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 02:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's systems monitoring nuclear material at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have stopped transmitting data to its headquarters, it said on Wednesday, a day after it reported the same interruption at Chernobyl.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi "said he was concerned about the sudden interruption of such data flows to the IAEA's Vienna headquarters from the two sites, where large amounts of nuclear material are present in the form of spent or fresh nuclear fuel and other types of nuclear material," the IAEA said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

