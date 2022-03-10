Left Menu

MDMA tablets, ganja seized at FPO

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:19 IST
MDMA tablets and ganja worth Rs 1.61 lakh that arrived from Netherlands were seized at the Foreign Post Office here , the customs department said on Thursday.

Acting on specific inputs, the department officials found MDMA tablets and the narcotic substance in two parcels that came from Netherlands.

The parcels were addressed to two different individuals in Vijayawada and Hyderabad respectively, a press release said.

A total of 32 tablets of MDMA and 419 grams of Ganja valued at Rs 1.61 lakh were seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation was on, it said.

According to customs department, consumption of the pills alters the mood similar to stimulants producing feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

