RSS annual meet to deliberate on expansion plans begins in Gujarat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) annual three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which will deliberate on various issues including expansion of the organisation, began in Ahmedabad on Friday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:05 IST
RSS meet in Gujarat (Twitter:RSS) . Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) annual three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which will deliberate on various issues including expansion of the organisation, began in Ahmedabad on Friday. "The meeting began with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale paying tribute to Bharat Mata," RSS tweeted in Hindi.

This meeting is of utmost importance from the decision-making point of view of RSS and in the meeting, various plans and decisions for the upcoming years will also be finalized. The three-day meeting will deliberate upon "reports of last year's activities, coming year's work expansion plan of Sangh, Sangh Shiksha Varg and contextual present scenario."

"Meeting will be conducted following the necessary COVID-19 protocols and because of which the expected number of Karyakartas joining the meeting has been lowered and hence all Karyakartas are not expected to attend the event," reads the official statement. RSS leaders Krishnagopal, Manmohan Vaidya, Mukund, Ramdutt, Arun Kumar and all office bearers are expected to attend the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

