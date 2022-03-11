Chhattisgarh: Naxal commander carrying Rs 3 lakh bounty killed in Bijapur encounter

A naxal commandeer with a bounty worth Rs 3 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest area falling under Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. "The Naxal killed in the operation today is the deputy commander of Sandra LOS (local organisation squad). There was a Rs 3 lakh reward on his head," said P Sundarraj, Inspector general, Bastar range, Chattisgarh police.

One District Reserve Guard (DRG), who sustained minor injuries in the operation, is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition. "A joint operation was carried out by DRG and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday morning in the jungles under Naimed Police Station limit in Bijapur district," Sundarraj said.

One 12 bore rifle, material related to naxals and some daily use material were recovered from the spot. (ANI)

