U.S. imposes new North Korea-related sanctions after missile launches
The United States imposed fresh North Korea-related sanctions on Friday after U.S. and South Korean officials said Pyongyang had used its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two recent launches.
The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury, target two Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The measures come amid concerns that North Korea may soon follow through on threats to resume full testing of long-range ICBMs and nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017.
