Rooftop solar cost down by 50pc in last 7-8 years: MNRE

The overall cost of the rooftop solar system has come down by 50 percent during the last seven-eight years, making it more competitive, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

''The cost of the rooftop solar systems in the country has become competitive with the reduction of cost of Solar PV panels and the overall cost of these systems has reduced by around 50 percent during the last 7-8 years,'' New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Singh also told the House that to promote and make the rooftop solar (RTS) systems affordable in the country, the government has taken various initiatives that include the launch of 'Grid Connected Rooftop and Small Solar Power Plants Programme' in December 2015 targeting 2100 MW RTS capacity addition by 2019-20 through Central Financial Assistance (CFA).

Various efforts have resulted in the achievement of around six gigawatts of cumulative rooftop solar capacity in the country as of February 28, 2022.

The Ministry has not made any projection of the generation capacity of rooftop solar by 2030, he stated.

In another reply, the minister stated that rooftop solar plants of aggregate capacity 547 MW have been installed at 8,301 government buildings as of March 9, 2022.

A total of 152.90 GW of renewable energy capacity projects (including large hydro) have been installed in the country as of February 28, 2022, which includes 50.78 GW from solar power, 40.13 GW from wind power, 10.63 GW from Bio-power, 4.84 GW from small hydropower and 46.52 GW from large hydropower, Singh told the House in another reply.

Renewable energy projects of 72.61 GW capacity are under various stages of implementation.

A total of 50.78 GW of solar energy capacity has been installed and 44.27 GW capacity are various stages of implementation.

A total of 40.13 GW of wind energy capacity has been installed and 9.63 GW capacity are various stages of implementation.

