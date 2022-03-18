Left Menu

Saudi crown prince stresses importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement - Saudi State Media

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 18-03-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 00:17 IST
Saudi crown prince stresses importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement - Saudi State Media
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, stressed the importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement and the kingdom's keenness on keeping oil markets balanced and stable, in a phone call on Thursday with the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, Saudi state media reported.

Both parties also discussed developments in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022