Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad declines to comment on film The Kashmir Files

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday visited veteran party leader Karan Singh at his residence to wish him on Holi but declined to comment on the film Kashmir Files when asked by journalists.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:56 IST
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
"I came here to wish him a happy Holi," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the mediapersons on being asked about the film The Kashmir Files.

The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

