Left Menu

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a statement stated that the Class XII (Class 12), Part 1 result has been declared and the students can get their results from their respective schools.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 23:43 IST
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results out
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a statement stated that the Class XII (Class 12), Part 1 result has been declared and the students can get their results from their respective schools.

The statement stated that the CBSE has started sending results of Class 12, Part 1 to schools and the students can contact their respective schools for their results.

The Class 12, part 1 exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022