Man arrested from Noida for duping Odisha businessman of over Rs 2.35 cr

One accused was arrested from Noida for an alleged fraud of more than Rs 2.35 crores in the guise of paying a man Rs 3 crores from a Government of India scheme.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 18:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As per the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar, the accused, Himanshu Bhandari was arrested on March 15, 2022, on the charges of duping an Odisha-based businessman of Rs 2.5 crore. The accused reportedly duped the businessman from Joda in the Keonjhar district by posing as a senior government/RBI official, it said.

The EOW, Bhubaneswar stated that the complainant, Pramod Rout had alleged that Himanshu cheated him to the tune of Rs 2.35 crore on the pretext of paying Rs 3 crore under Pradhan Mantri Rahat Kosh Yojana against his insurance policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

