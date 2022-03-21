Left Menu

Exhausted staff at Chernobyl plant get relief

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 21-03-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 02:10 IST
Exhausted staff at Chernobyl plant get relief
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Management of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986, said Sunday that 50 staff members who had been on the job since the plant was seized by Russian forces on Feb. 24 have been rotated out and replaced. Officials had repeatedly expressed alarm that the staff was suffering exhaustion after weeks of forced, unrelieved work and that this endangered the decommissioned plant's safety.

The authority that manages the plant did not give specifics on how agreement was reached to let the workers leave and others come in to replace them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022