Left Menu

Gujarat: 99.3 pc land acquired in 5 districts for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:55 IST
Gujarat: 99.3 pc land acquired in 5 districts for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has acquired 99.3 per cent of land in five districts for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.

In reply to starred questions on the status of land acquisition for the project, the Gujarat government said Rs 2935.85 crore has been paid as compensation in five out of eight districts from where the bullet train will pass, adding that replies were based on the status till December 31, 2021. The districts for which the state government furnished details are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Anand and Navsari, while Surat, Bharuch and Valsad are the other three districts that are part of the corridor.

In replies to starred questions, revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi said 358.31 hectare land has been acquired out of 360.73 hectare required for the project in the five districts.

Vadodara tops the list with 103.94 hectare land acquired, out of 105.46 hectare required for the project, while least land required is in Ahmedabad at 27.15 hectare, out of which acquisition of 26.43 hectare is complete.

At the same time, the highest amount of Rs 1,108.45 crore has been paid as compensation in Ahmedabad, and the lowest in Anand district, as per the replies.

A total Rs 2,935.85 crore has been paid as compensation to the project-affected people for the land acquired for them for the ambitious project, said the government minister.

The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra, and Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022