No proper roads in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, residents start constructing road

In the absence of a proper road in the Surguja district, the residents of Parpatiya village on Thursday, started constructing a road on their own. "We have given many applications but no one listened to us," a villager told ANI.

"The main road is 6 kilometers away from our village. We need a proper connecting road so that people can reach the hospital on time in case of illness," he added. However, the District collector has assured us that the construction of the road will be started soon.

"We have sent a proposal for approval which will be approved soon and immediately we will start the construction of the road," said Sanjeev Kumar Jha, District Collector, Surguja. As reported earlier on 6 September 2020, a pregnant woman from Kadnai village of Surguja was carried on a makeshift basket through a river, as the ambulance could not reach the village due to lack of proper road connectivity.

In September 2020, the local residents of Matringa village had laid down a network of pipelines, connecting it to a natural stream at a mountain situated at some distance, to overcome the water crisis in the area. Ram (Sarpanch of Matringa village) clarified that the villagers had to face difficulties in fetching water from the water stream in the mountains, because of which they had to take the decision of connecting the water stream with the village. (ANI)

