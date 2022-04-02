UP CM Adityanath offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. The Chief Minister also visited and inspected Kashi Vishvanath Temple in Varanasi.

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Over the next nine days, devotees will offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Hindu Lord Rama's birthday.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

