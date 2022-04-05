28,064 cases initiated over food products being of non-conforming standard: Govt

Over 28,000 civil and criminal cases were initiated over various food products, including ghee, in 2020-21 for being of non-conforming standard, the government said on Tuesday, Responding to a question if ghee has animal fats, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said use of animal fat for production of ghee is not permitted.

Out of 1,07,829 samples of food products analysed, 28,347 were found to be non-conforming and 28,064 civil and criminal cases were initiated in this regard, she said.

She also gave data, according to which 15,323 convictions were made in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)