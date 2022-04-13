Buyofuel on course to capture 25% of India's Biofuels Market and at least 5% of India's wastes market

New Delhi, 13th April 2022: By making biofuel accessible and connecting raw materials aggregators, manufacturers, consumers, and waste materials in an all-in-one app, Buyofuel is empowering the biofuel industry with its online green fuel marketplace. Taking a leap toward a sustainable future, the company is envisioning to create a platform for trading biofuel-based commodities in a quick, accessible, and secured manner with verified buyers and sellers. With the purpose of ensuring accessibility to biofuels as well as enabling a circular economy and emission-free environment, Buyofuel is successfully bringing sustainability into effect.

Based on the Govt. of India's target to substitute just 20% of India's fuel consumption with biofuels, the biofuels market in India is $47 Bn., and India's waste for fuel is a $21 Bn. Buyofuel has India's largest buyer base of biofuels and wastes with a buying capacity of about 600000 MT/ month and Buyofuel also has India's highest seller base of biofuels and wastes with a selling capacity of more than 200000 MT/ month.

Earlier buyers of biofuels and wastes didn't have easy access to most of the buyers and hence kept buying from the same few sellers at higher than market prices wherein there was no transparency of pricing, quality, or transaction. The Biofuel sector was very unorganized, which kept most of the buyers and sellers in darkness. Buyofuel has enabled the buyers to discover more sellers and vice-versa easily. The Buyers and sellers get quality assured biofuels with complete transparency in the transactions right from sending inquiries to placing orders to executing of orders to doorstep delivery of the biofuel.

"In order to achieve a pollution-free environment and a sustainable future through clean energy, industries require support in the smooth and successful transition from fossil fuels to biofuels. An accessible online marketplace backed by technology will not just accelerate the transition but will also catapult India's progress towards net-zero emission. Also, a fast switch to biofuel consumption by making it more accessible can strengthen India's commitment towards the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations of providing affordable, reliable, sustainable, and clean energy to all," said Kishan Karunakaran, CEO - Buyofuel. The company is enabling decentralized biofuel industrial connectivity and making biofuel more affordable and accessible for businesses. Developing an efficient online marketplace for all biofuel-based commodities on a single platform with verified buyers and sellers is removing the existing barriers. Furthermore, it is also building connections in the green fuel community with the power of technology. Also, the companies and industries hesitating to choose biofuels as a source of energy will now get connected to a market of consumers, making their business run smoothly and successfully.

The online platform is also bringing all-important role players under the same roof and ensuring transparency, quality, and consistency with credit assistance in a seamless purchase experience. It is working to encourage the consumption of biofuels not only for environmental considerations but also for the thousands of people who contribute to India's agrarian economy.

