Boat capsizes in Kushinagar, 3 reported dead

Two women and a teenager met watery grave when a boat capsized in Kushinagar, informed the officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:54 IST
Visuals from the rescue mission in Kushinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Over seven people were rescued from the spot and are undergoing treatment at a Community Health Centre (CHC), Khadda.

A compensation of Rs. 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has been announced for the family of the deceased. "The incident happened in Narayani river near Salikpur outpost of Khadda police station area of Kushinagar district. There were a total of ten people on the boat, seven have been rescued in the search operation. The necessary compensations would be given to the family of the deceased," informed District Magistrate S Rajalingam.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

