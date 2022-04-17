Left Menu

Rain acts as saviour in Tamil Nadu from soaring temperature

Heavy rainfall on Sunday morning lashed Rameswaram and provided immediate relief to the locals from the scorching heat.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday morning lashed Rameswaram and provided immediate relief to the locals from the scorching heat. Previously, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thundershowers in some parts of the state and Pondicherry Karaikal, and moderate rainfall in Rameswaram.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu on April 16; over South Interior Karnataka on April 16 and 17; and over Kerala-Mahe during April 16 to April 18," predicted IMD earlier. For the past few days, various districts of Tamil Nadu were already experiencing light to moderate rainfall, which relieved them from the scorching sun.

Although the heavy rainfall has resulted in rainwater encroachment that has affected normal life, people in the area are happy seeing witnessing the cool in the temperature. (ANI)

