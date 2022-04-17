Left Menu

Tourist goes missing in Himachal avalanche

In a tragic accident, a tourist slipped in an avalanche at Koksar in Lahaul Spiti district on Sunday.

ANI | Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 22:10 IST
Search operation at the spot. Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic accident, a tourist slipped in an avalanche at Koksar in Lahaul Spiti district on Sunday. Ankansha (24), a resident of Jaipur, had fallen into a deep gorge due to slipping in the avalanche-prone area adjacent to the natural spring near Koksar and was under the snow, informed the officials.

As soon as the administration got the information, a rescue operation was initiated by forming a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, police, firefighters, and local people. District Collector advised the locals and tourists to avoid going to the avalanche-prone areas.

"As soon as the information was received from the administration, the rescue work has been started. The administration has asked people from place to place not to go to such avalanche-prone areas," said District Collector, Neeraj Kumar. Due to the change in weather, the snowy area remained slippery and cases of avalanches had been increasing, informed the officials. (ANI)

