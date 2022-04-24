J-K: 2 Pakistan based JeM terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have informed on Saturday that two Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were eliminated during the encounter in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. A number of arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

"Both the killed JeM terrorists are Pakistanis. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 2 AK rifles, 7 AK magazines, 9 grenades were recovered from their possession," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police. The encounter began after the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) received input regarding the hiding of three to four JeM terrorists in the area.

"Acting on the tip, a small team of Kulgam police and Indian Army had initiated the encounter and killed two terrorists there. Another two terrorists are yet to be found," he added. IGP also informed that they had stopped the operation at night to remove civilians and would be continuing with the encounter in the morning.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)